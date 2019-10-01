Signal Hill Library announces a variety of fall events

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Feeling gloomy that summer is over? Well, the Signal Hill Library is here to help fight off that autumn gloom with a variety of all-ages workshops, programs and events for fall.

The activities include D.I.Y. Bath Bombs, a make-your-own bath bomb workshop for residents 13 and up on Tuesday, Oct. 15; an Intro-to-Calligraphy class on Nov. 14 and a Day of the Dead celebration on Nov. 1.

The library will also feature classes such as Adulting 101, dedicated to teaching important relationship skills and “Book Tastings” on every second Monday of the month. Other events include story-times for children in English, Khmer and Spanish.

Visitors can also take part in some exercise through a series of Health and Wellness events, which include yoga, chair yoga and Tai Chi.

For more information visit cityofsignalhill.org/119/Signal-Hill-Public-Library and click on the programs link for a full schedule of events and description of the event.