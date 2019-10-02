Second suspect taken into custody in connection with shooting death of man inside illegal gambling den.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

A second suspect was in custody today in connection with the death of a man gunned down inside an illegal gambling den in Long Beach in August, police said.

Johnny Akins, 49, of Long Beach was found wounded on a sidewalk in the 1500 block of West Pacific Coast Highway about 1 a.m. Aug. 22 and died at a hospital the following day.

“The preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was inside ofan illegal gambling establishment … when he was shot,” according to aLong Beach police statement.

Homicide detectives identified 31-year-old Richard Quintana of Long Beach as the alleged gunman, and took him into custody in September in Glendale, Arizona. Quintana was returned to Long Beach on Sept. 19, booked on suspicion of murder and held without bail.

On Tuesday, detectives arrested 35-year-old Nancy Interiano of Long Beach, who was booked on suspicion of being an accessory after the fact, police

said.

“Detectives believe Interiano had knowledge of Quintana’s involvementin the shooting, and traveled with Quintana to Arizona to assist him in his efforts to avoid or escape arrest, trial or conviction,” according to a police statement.

Interiano was arrested by detectives while leaving a business in the 300 block of West Willow Street, police said. She was being held on $2 million bail.