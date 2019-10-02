Queen Mary announces New Year’s Eve celebration event with live music and on-board speakeasies

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Partygoers looking to sail into 2020 need look no further than the Queen Mary’s “New Year’s Eve: Past and Present” celebration, which offers night of entertainment aboard the legendary vessel.

Scheduled to take place on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, the event will offer a mixture of live performances and music– including appearances from Canadian EDM duos Young Bombs and Colombian cumbia group La Sonora Dinamita.

Aside from music, the Past and Present event will allow attendees to travel through different decades, such as the Roaring Twenties. Attendees can enjoy a champagne party in the Queen’s Salon, which will be transformed into The White Canary for the night, or experience the neon sights of the Cat’s Meow in the Royal Salon.

Concertgoers can even try to find a hidden speakeasy aboard the ship.

Vip guests can enjoy a burlesque show in the Britannia Salon and the Boiler Room VIP Experience provides access to another part of the ship with a live DJ, mixologists and more.

Capping off the event will be a 15-minute firework show above the ships stern at the stroke of midnight. Attendees will be allowed to witness this show on the Verandah deck.

New Years Eve: Past and Present will run from 8pm to 1am. Guests must be ages 21 and up. General Admission tickets are $100 and VIP tickets are $200. Click here for more information, pricing, hotel packages and more or call 877-342-0742.