LBCC appoints new Executive Director
Caroline Chretien-Shook has been named the new Executive Director of Classified Human Resources for Long Beach City College.
Before assuming her new role Chretien-Shook worked as Interim Executive Director for LBCC since July 2018 and in LBCC’s human resources department since 2015.
As Executive Director of Classified Human Resources, Chretien-Shook will manage employment programs and aspects of human resources for LBCC’s classified professionals that include recruitment, selection, employment, position classification and compensation.
Chretien-Shook has worked in the field of human resources since before she emigrated to the United States in 2008 from the French territory of New Caledonia.
