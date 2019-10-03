LBCC appoints new Executive Director

Long Beach City College has named Caroline Chretien-Shook as its new Executive Director of Classified Human Resources. Chretien-Shook previously served as LBCC’s Interim Executive Director, a position she has held since July 2018.

Caroline Chretien-Shook has been named the new Executive Director of Classified Human Resources for Long Beach City College.

Before assuming her new role Chretien-Shook worked as Interim Executive Director for LBCC since July 2018 and in LBCC’s human resources department since 2015.

As Executive Director of Classified Human Resources, Chretien-Shook will manage employment programs and aspects of human resources for LBCC’s classified professionals that include recruitment, selection, employment, position classification and compensation.

Chretien-Shook has worked in the field of human resources since before she emigrated to the United States in 2008 from the French territory of New Caledonia.