NTSB investigator-in-charge Bob Gretz (center) today near the site of the Oct. 2, 2019 crash of a B-17 at Bradley International Airport in Connecticut. The pilot who died along with six other people in the crash of a World War II-vintage B-17 aircraft in Connecticut was identified today as a Long Beach resident Ernest McCauley, 75.

Courtesy of NTSB via Twitter

Pilot killed in Connecticut B-17 plane crash ID’d as Long Beach man

City News Service

October 3, 2019

The pilot who died along with six other people in the crash of a World War II-vintage B-17 aircraft in Connecticut was identified Wednesday as a Long Beach resident.

Ernest McCauley, 75, was the pilot of the 1944 aircraft that crashed Wednesday at Bradley International Airport, Connecticut state officials said.

Authorities said the plane experienced mechanical problems shortly after takeoff and was crashed while attempting to return to the airport for an emergency landing.

The plane’s co-pilot, 71-year-old Michael Foster of Jacksonville, Florida, was also killed. A third crew member, 34-year-old Mitchell Melton of Dalhart, Texas, survived the crash and resulting inferno.

Five of the 10 passengers also died in the crash. All of the passengers were from either Connecticut or Massachusetts.

Leave a Comment

Comments that include libelous statements are subject to review from editors.

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




The Signal Tribune newspaper • Copyright 2019 • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNOLog in