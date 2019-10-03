San Pedro Man Pleads Not Guilty in Girlfriend’s Killing

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

A San Pedro man pleaded not guilty Wednesday, Oct. 3 to murdering his live-in girlfriend, whose body was dumped along the Long Beach (710) Freeway more than a decade ago.

Carl Mayes, 41, is charged with the July 14, 2006, killing of Tyquesha Myers.

The murder count includes allegations that Mayes intentionally used a firearm. He is also charged with a felony count of possession of a firearm by a felon.

Myers, 20, of Long Beach, was found dead along the bike path north of Pacific Coast Highway about 7:30 a.m. July 15, 2006, according to Long Beach police. She died of a gunshot wound to the head, according to records from the

coroner’s office.

The person who found the body said he had not seen Myers when he walked along the same path about 11 p.m. the night before, a Long Beach police lieutenant said at the time.

Police said they believe the motive for the killing was domestic violence-related.

Mayes was arrested Sept. 13 as a result of new unspecified evidence, according to Long Beach police.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled Oct. 17 in Dept. S18, Long Beach Courthouse, 275 Magnolia Ave. Police have described the woman as Mayes’ live-in girlfriend, while the District Attorney’s Office says it was his estranged wife.