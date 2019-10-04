Robbery suspect flees on foot after stealing cash from Cambodia Town business

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The Long Beach Police Department (LBPD) was investigating a robbery on the 2000 block of E. Anaheim St. on Friday, after receiving a call about a woman, who said she had a gun, stole money from a business cash register.

Shaunna Dandoy, LBPD public information officer, said preliminary information from the call revealed that the woman came into the business located at a strip mall at 2015 E Anaheim St. and demanded the employee to give her the money.

The suspect said she had a firearm, according to police. The suspect took the cash, fled the area on foot and is still being sought by police.

The reported loss is an undisclosed amount of cash, Dandoy said. No injuries have been reported and no firearm was actually seen during the incident. The investigation is outgoing, police said.