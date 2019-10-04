LBPD Chief Luna selected to lead Western states for international police organization

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The Major Cities Chiefs Association (MCCA) have selected Long Beach Police Department Chief Robert Luna to represent the organization’s Western region, the LBPD said Friday.

The MCCA consists of chiefs and sheriffs of police departments across the US and Canada. The organization meets three times a year to discuss police trends, issues and solutions, according to the MCCA website.

“I am honored to be elected to represent the Western Region for an organization that makes a difference in large communities across our nation.” Chief Luna said in a statement from the police. “Serving in this role will increase our police department’s national profile and benefit our community through enhanced partnerships and engagement.”

The Western Region for the MCCA consists of New Mexico, Colorado, California, Hawaii, Nevada, Arizona, Oregon, Utah and Washington.

Luna will serve in this role effective immediately and will conclude on Dec. 31, 2020, the department said.