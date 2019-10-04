Fire up the engines: Fire Station 17 near Traffic Circle will have its fire engine back on Oct. 16

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Fire Engine 17 will return to service on Oct. 16 at Fire Station 17, located at 2241 Argonne Ave., according to a Sept. 30 memo from the Long Beach Fire Department.

The fire station located near the Traffic Circle had major budget cuts in 2012. John Gross, director of financial management, stated in an Aug. 19 memo that $5.9 million were allocated from Measure A sales-tax funds to restore Engine 17. These funds were only meant to last two years until city officials came up with a permanent funding plan.

Additionally, once Engine 17 returns to Fire Station 17, paramedic ambulance Rescue 17, will relocate to Fire Station 22, located at 6340 Atherton St., and will operate under the new designation of Paramedic Rescue 22.

“The return of Fire Engine 17 and the relocation of Paramedic Rescue 22 will enhance the fire department’s commitment to meeting the expectations of the community about fire suppression and emergency medical services,” Long Beach Fire Department Chief Xavier Espino wrote in the memo.

The fire chief added that Fire Station 22’s proximity to the 405 freeway allows for Paramedic 22 to better serve the east side of the city.

Another fire station that is undergoing change is Fire station 9 located at 3917 Long Beach Blvd.

On Sept. 5, the council voted to provide about $1.5 million in funding to build a temporary replacement for the Los Cerritos fire station, which was closed down in June due to the discovery of mold in the building. Officials also allocated up to $7.7 million of Measure A funds for the next four years to provide a permanent replacement for the existing Station 9, which was constructed in 1938.