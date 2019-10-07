Young man fatally shot in Long Beach; suspects sought

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Authorities Monday sought public help to find the killers of a young man who was gunned down in Long Beach.

Eronald Deas, 18, of Compton was shot about 7pm Sunday in the 100 block of E. 69th Way and died at the scene, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

“The preliminary investigation revealed the victim was walking northwest across the intersection of 69th Way and Muriel Avenue when multiple suspects approached (him) on foot and fired multiple shots […] striking him in the upper torso,” according to a police statement.

No description of the suspects was released, and a motive for the crime was unclear.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call detectives at 562-570-7244, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.