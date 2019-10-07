UPDATE: Suspect is arrested after ‘credible threat’ shuts down CSULB

At 4:23pm, the alert was lifted, and campus operations returned to normal.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

[Editor’s note: This article was updated with information from a 5pm press conference.]

One suspect is arrested after University police at Cal State Long Beach received a “credible threat” toward the school on Monday.

The threat prompted school officials to issue a shelter-in-place alert to students and staff via its emergency BEACHAlert system at about 3:48pm.

If individuals were not on campus and were heading there, officials urged commuters to stay away from the campus.

A massive police response ensued. The Daily49er, the campus newspaper, posted a video of a police helicopter hovering above the campus.

Helicopter now above campus. Walkways are empty. pic.twitter.com/CFWkzxAZef — Daily 49er ?? (@daily49er) October 7, 2019

“We had received a credible threat before [3:48pm], so out of an abundance of caution the university announced the closing at that time,” CSULB spokesperson Jeff Bliss said. “Right now, authorities are working to resolve the situation, there are of course- like any type of event like this- conflicting information, but we are still sheltering in place.”

At 4:23pm, the alert was lifted, and campus operations returned to normal.

Bliss could not give further details on the nature of the threat and how it was discovered.

School officials held a press conference at about 5pm and revealed that the suspect was a female student who had emailed a “threat of violence” toward the school.

University Police Chief Fernando Solorzano said the female suspect had an appointment to attend the newly built Student Success Center at the southern end of the campus, and that police was sent there to investigate. Although Solorzano said the threat involved “weapons,” he could not reveal more details about the threat.

The situation is currently under investigation.

For further information on CSULB alerts, click here.