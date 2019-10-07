Construction crane falls in Long Beach neighborhood, leaves one injured

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

[Editor’s Note: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.]

The Long Beach Police Department (LBPD) and the Long Beach Fire Department (LFPD) responded to reports of a fallen crane at a construction site, that left one person injured Monday.

The incident happened at approximately 1pm in the 300 block of 61st Street. The only injury was reported by an adult male who suffered injuries to his torso.

Upon arriving to the construction site, officers helped company workers close traffic lanes in the surrounding area. The east and westbound lanes of 61st St. were closed from Elm Avenue to De Forest Avenue.