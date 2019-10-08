Suspects detained in illegal gambling investigation in Long Beach
Long Beach police today served a search warrant in connection with an illegal gambling investigation and detained a number of people.
Vice detectives, assisted by a SWAT team and canine teams, served the warrant about 5am in the 2500 block of East Anaheim Street, said Shaunna Dandoy of the Long Beach Police Department.
“Multiple subjects were taken into custody on outstanding warrants and are in the process of being booked,” Dandoy said. “It is unknown at this time the subjects’ involvement in the illegal gambling investigation.”
The investigation is ongoing, Dandoy said.
