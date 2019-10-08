California consumers who rely on Southern California Gas Company's (SoCalGas) natural gas to heat their homes may have to pay more for it this coming winter season.

Natural-gas pipeline issues may increase consumer heating bills statewide, Long Beach city official says

“Ongoing issues related to pipeline outages, pipeline maintenance and underground storage restrictions on the SoCalGas transmission system may again create natural-gas commodity prices to fluctuate during the 2019 to 2020 winter heating season, potentially impacting [the City’s] Energy Resource customers,” Robert Dowell, Long Beach Director of Energy Resources, wrote in a memo Oct. 7.

The City is anticipating the natural gas commodity to increase in price again as it did last winter.

According to Dowell’s memo, city councilmembers have been briefed on the matter and were given information to provide for their constituents.

The Energy Resource Department will also include informative pamphlets in customers bills this month.

To determine how much your next natural-gas bill may cost, click here.