Long Beach City Council to recognize McKenzie Mortuary for 25th anniversary

McKenzie Mortuary will be recognized for its 25th anniversary during a special presentation at the Long Beach City Council meeting on Oct. 22.

Ken McKenzie, McKenzie Mortuary owner, will be presented a certificate of recognition from Mayor Robert Garcia and 4th District Councilmember Daryl Supernaw during the meeting. The presentation will memorialize the City’s appreciation for McKenzie Mortuary’s service to the community.

McKenzie started his small funeral practice Nov. 4, 1994, at the age of 26. Since opening, McKenzie purchased land and built the current mortuary located at 3843 E. Anaheim St. He has provided funeral services for over 24,000 families in the community.

McKenzie has also hosted various fundraisers, such as his calendar series the “Men of Mortuaries Beef Cake Calendar” depicting morticians from across the US. These men pose shirtless to raise money for www.kammcares.org, which collects money for women going through breast cancer treatment. Along with the calendar, McKenzie has also written two books, Mortuary Confidential and Over Our Dead Bodies. All proceeds from the books have also gone to the non-profit organization McKenzie created to assist women with breast cancer.