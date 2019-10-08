Long Beach police receive grant to fight alcohol-related crimes

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Long Beach Police Department was awarded a $100,000 grant from the California Alcohol Beverage Control to fight alcohol-related crime, it was announced this morning.

The grant is one of 49 awarded to law enforcement agencies throughout the state through ABC’s Alcohol Policing Partnership Program.

“This grant will allow us to continue the decrease of alcohol consumption and abuse by minors and target problem locations that have contributed to an increase in crime,” Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna said.

The Alcohol Policing Partnership Program was created in 1995 to strengthen partnerships between ABC and local law enforcement agencies. The program is designed to put bad operators out of business, keep alcohol away from minors and bring penalties such as fines, suspensions or revocations against businesses that violate the law, the LBPD said in a statement.

“The program improves the quality of life in neighborhoods,” said ABC Director Jacob Appelsmith. “We’ve seen a real difference in the communities where the grant program resources have been invested.”

The money will be used to reduce the number of alcohol sales to minor or obviously intoxicated patrons, illegal solicitations of alcohol and other criminal activities, including the sale and possession of drugs, the statement said.

Since 1995, the APP Program has distributed over $20 million to local law enforcement to combat alcohol-related crime.