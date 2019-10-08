Michelle Obama and Bay Shore Libraries announce extended hours for end of year through beginning of next year

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Beginning November, the Michelle Obama and Bay Shore Libraries will now be open on Sundays from noon to 4pm, according to a memo from Glenda Williams, Long Beach director of Library Services.

These two libraries have the most visitors per year and are located in two different areas of the City. The Michelle Obama Library has the most computers and the largest print and media collection in all the neighborhood libraries.

Sunday hours had previously been piloted in at the Bay Shore, Burnett, and North Library branches in 2016. Sunday hours were added for El Dorado Library in 2017.

During the FY 20 budget hearing earlier this year, the Long Beach City Council requested the Department of Library Services to determine what the best extra operating hours were. Several options were evaluated, including extending summer hours by opening some libraries earlier, providing Monday hours (all City library branches are currently closed on Mondays), and re-evaluating Sunday hours.

With a budget of $88,000, the Department would only be able to provide four hours of service. Mondays would not be optimal for the schedule of working families, so staff recommended operating Sunday hours instead.

The Michelle Obama Library is located at 5870 Atlantic Ave. and the Bay Shore Library is located at 195 Bay Shore Ave.

The new schedule will be implemented through June 2020.