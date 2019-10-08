Aquarium of the Pacific releases female sea turtle back into the ocean

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The Aquarium of the Pacific’s veterinary and animal husbandry staff released a female green sea turtle back into the wild Tuesday morning.

The 160-pound turtle was rehabilitated back to health before being released near the mouth of the San Gabriel River in Seal Beach.

The aquarium reported that last month, the same green sea turtle was found dehydrated and exhausted. X-rays identified that a fishing hook had lodged itself in the esophagus near the stomach, the aquarium stated in a press release.

“Endoscopic surgery was used to remove the hook and attached fishing line, which can prove fatal to sea turtles if left untreated,” the aquarium stated. “It took about one month for the sea turtle to recover and resume eating and for the aquarium’s veterinary team to determine the sea turtle was healthy for release.”

The green sea turtle that was released Tuesday is fitted with a microchip ID and metal flipper tag for researchers to keep an eye on her.

In August, the aquarium re-released another green sea turtle that was rehabilitated after it was discovered trapped near a power plant.

Those interested in volunteering to help monitor sea turtles can click here for more information.