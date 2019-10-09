Long Beach police conduct narcotics search warrant, makes arrest seizes firearm and drugs

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

A narcotics search warrant of a Long Beach resident resulted in one arrest, the seizure of a firearm and the confiscation of approximately an ounce of methamphetamine, the Long Beach Police Department announced Wednesday.

Narcotics detectives served a search warrant in the 400 block of E. 20th Street and arrested Samuel Ornelas Jr, a 37-year-old resident of Long Beach, police said.

According to police, he was booked on the following charges: felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition, possession of a controlled substance for sale and an outstanding warrant.

Ornelas was released on $37,500 bond later that day, police said.

The investigation is still ongoing, according to LBPD Public Information Officer Shaunna Dandoy.