Body of possibly missing person washes up in Long Beach

A man’s body washed up on a beach Wednesday in Long Beach and a fire department spokesman said it may be that of a person reported missing in Orange County.

The body was found about 5:50 p.m. in the area of 55th Place and Ocean Boulevard, near the Peninsula, Long Beach Police Department Lt. Marcus Hodge said.

No foul play was expected, Hodge said.

Long Beach Fire Department spokesman Jack Crabtree told local news website the Long Beach Post the body matched the description of a person who went missing in Orange County.