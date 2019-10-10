LB City Council extends funding for Convention & Visitors Bureau

At its Oct. 8 meeting, the Long Beach City Council extended an agreement with and funding for the Convention & Visitors Bureau, approved appointments to various commissions and agreed to funding for additional school resource officers in the Long Beach Unified School District.

The following are highlights of the meeting.

Tourism sector

The council voted 7-0 to extend a one-year agreement with the Long Beach Area Convention & Visitors Bureau (CVB) to provide that agency with funding in the amount of $5,058,676 for Fiscal Year 2020.

Steve Goodling, president and CEO of the CVB, presented an update on tourism in Long Beach, indicating that, since 2002, that sector has grown 146%– by $18 million– and that it is the second-largest job sector in the city, behind the healthcare industry.

“So, it’s a significant income for the city,” Goodling said. “For every dollar that the CVB receives, we generate a $6.07 return. This past year, we were the fourth-largest revenue-tax generator for the city of Long Beach.”

He also said that last year, in addition to the transient-occupancy tax, there were taxable sales on items that visitors purchase– which totaled $17,825,767– and property tax by business owners who cater to tourists– which amounted to $19,935,298.

Commission appointments

The council approved an appointment to the Ethics Commission, which is a charter commission, as well as appointments to non-charter commissions, including the Board of Health and Human Services, the Economic Development Commission, the Human Relations Commission, the Long Beach Community Investment Commission, the Marine Advisory Commission and the Senior Citizen Advisory Commission.

“This is a pretty impressive list,” said 9th District Councilmember Rex Richardson, referring to the roster of new appointees. “Every couple of months, we do these appointments, and this one’s [got] superstars on here.”

Resource officers

The council voted 6-0 to execute an agreement with the Long Beach Unified School District to staff school resource officers, for up to $218,071, with an estimated net cost to the City’s General Fund of $54,518, and to increase appropriations in the General Fund group in the police department by $218,071, partially offset by contract revenue.

Police officials at the meeting indicated that the number of school resource officers has been reduced in recent years because of cutbacks in the school district.

Historic district

The council also concluded a public hearing and conducted a first reading designating 19 properties in the 6000 block of Walnut Avenue, known as Grant Neighborhood Historic District, as a historical landmark district.

“There’s a lot more for us to do,” said Richardson, whose 9th district encompasses the historic area. “But this is certainly important to north Long Beach, and […] it’s notable to the city’s history.”

Tree infestations

The council also requested that the City Manager’s Office work with the Public Works Department and return to council within 90 days with recommendations on how to improve the current policies and processes surrounding tree infestations, as well as a cost estimate for the removal and replanting of all affected magnolia trees within the city’s boundaries and a cost estimate for water-blasting all affected sidewalks to remove tulip tree scale secretions.

The Long Beach City Council meets at 5pm on Tuesdays, with the exception of the last Tuesday of the month, at City Hall, 411 W. Ocean Blvd.