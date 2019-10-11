City officials announce the 2019 Long Beach Veteran’s Day Celebration date and location

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

This year’s Veteran’s Day Celebration will be held on Nov. 9, between 10am and 1pm, and will begin with the Veteran’s Day Parade followed by a community street fair, according to a press release from the office of 9th District Councilmember Rex Richardson.

Both the parade and community fair will take place on Atlantic Avenue, with the parade stretching from Houghton Park to the Michelle Obama Neighborhood Library, and the community fair being held between the Michelle Obama Neighborhood Library and 60th Street, according to Richardson’s office.

The Veteran’s Day Celebration will feature live music, food vendors and a beer garden, according to the press release.

“Our annual Veterans Day Celebration is back and better than ever.” Richardson stated in the press release. “I’m looking forward to spending the day with friends and neighbors as we honor the contributions of our local veterans and their dedication to country and community.”

The City of Long Beach and Councilmember Richardson are sponsoring the 2019 Veteran’s Day Celebration with funding help from the Port of Long Beach and the Long Beach Airport, according to the press release.