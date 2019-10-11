Suspect arrested in 2018 shooting case of former LBCC football player
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
A suspect was arrested Friday in the case of a man shot to death last year while sitting inside his car parked at a fast-food restaurant, police said.
Long Beach police detectives arrested Edward Jacobs, a 30-year-old resident of Lynwood, in connection to the Sept. 26, 2018, death of Guy Eugene Alford, who was later reported on social media as a former Long Beach City College football player.
“Based on their investigation, detectives believe Jacobs approached Alford with the intent of committing a robbery, which ultimately resulted in Alford being shot by Jacobs,” police said in a statement.
Jacobs was first taken to the Los Angeles City Jail for an unrelated incident and then transferred to the Long Beach City Jail where he is currently being held on $2,000,000 bail, police said.
The night of the shooting, officers were dispatched to Atlantic Avenue and 52nd Street regarding a shooting call.
When officers arrived, they located Alford, who had been struck in the torso by gunfire. He was inside a blue Chevrolet Impala in a fast food parking lot when the shooting occurred. Long Beach Fire Paramedics responded and determined the victim deceased at the scene.
A very sad day for our Viking family. Senseless violence. "May the choirs of Angel's come to greet you Guy!" Great team player but a better person! #StopThisNonSense Prayers go out to his family and friends from his LBCC Family. #1LOVE
— LBCC Football (@VGOH_1) September 26, 2018
Police said detectives are anticipating brining Jacobs’ case for filing consideration to the LA County District Attorney’s Office next week.
Comments that include libelous statements are subject to review from editors.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.