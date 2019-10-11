Suspect arrested in 2018 shooting case of former LBCC football player

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

A suspect was arrested Friday in the case of a man shot to death last year while sitting inside his car parked at a fast-food restaurant, police said.

Long Beach police detectives arrested Edward Jacobs, a 30-year-old resident of Lynwood, in connection to the Sept. 26, 2018, death of Guy Eugene Alford, who was later reported on social media as a former Long Beach City College football player.

“Based on their investigation, detectives believe Jacobs approached Alford with the intent of committing a robbery, which ultimately resulted in Alford being shot by Jacobs,” police said in a statement.

Jacobs was first taken to the Los Angeles City Jail for an unrelated incident and then transferred to the Long Beach City Jail where he is currently being held on $2,000,000 bail, police said.

The night of the shooting, officers were dispatched to Atlantic Avenue and 52nd Street regarding a shooting call.

When officers arrived, they located Alford, who had been struck in the torso by gunfire. He was inside a blue Chevrolet Impala in a fast food parking lot when the shooting occurred. Long Beach Fire Paramedics responded and determined the victim deceased at the scene.

A very sad day for our Viking family. Senseless violence. "May the choirs of Angel's come to greet you Guy!" Great team player but a better person! #StopThisNonSense Prayers go out to his family and friends from his LBCC Family. #1LOVE — LBCC Football (@VGOH_1) September 26, 2018

Police said detectives are anticipating brining Jacobs’ case for filing consideration to the LA County District Attorney’s Office next week.