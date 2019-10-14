UPDATE: Long Beach police find missing woman believed to be heading toward Mexico

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Long Beach police announced Monday a 75-year-old woman with undisclosed medical problems who may be trying to get to Mexico was located in the area of Colorado St and Obispo Ave at approximately 11am.

She is in the process of being reunited with her family, police said.

Maria Torres, also known as Maria Torres Capi, was last seen about 4 p.m. Sunday at her family home in the 1200 block of Olive Avenue, the Long Beach Police Department reported.

“She recently moved to Long Beach and is not familiar with the city or with using public transportation,” according to a police statement. “It is believed her possible destination is Tijuana, Mexico. Torres suffers from medical conditions and may become disoriented. She only speaks Spanish and tends to wander off.”