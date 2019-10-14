Get the chance to get close and personal with a kangaroo, alligator and more at Aquarium of the Pacific

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The Aquarium of the Pacific will be hosting a variety of guests in the coming weeks, including a kangaroo, alligator and a lemur.

The Long Beach aquarium announced that guest hosts from Conservation Ambassadors, a wildlife rescue based out of Paso Robles, will be appearing for scheduled appearances on Oct. 19 and 20.

The animals will include a porcupine, giant bullfrog, an alligator, lemur, harris hawk and more.

Visitors will be able to meet these creatures during photo sessions on the second floor and meet-and-greets. The ambassadors will also be appearing at three daily shows with the various animals. The shows are scheduled for 11:30am, 1:30pm and 3:30pm in the Aquarium’s Ocean Theater.

The animals will also appear at the VIP experience on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 6pm to 7pm in the Veranda portion of the Aquarium’s Sea Fare fundraising event.

The animals will be on-site on both days from 10am to 6pm. For more information and tickets visit aquariumofpacific.org/.