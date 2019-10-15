Signal Hill scares up fun at annual Halloween Carnival

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The annual Signal Hill Halloween Carnival will return to Signal Hill Park on Oct. 26.

Wristbands to the event can be purchased early at a discounted price of $4, and will be on sale from Oct. 14 through Oct. 25– wristbands will also be available on the day of the event for $5.

Residents are invited to enjoy Halloween activities, such as rides, crafts, music, candy and jumpers between the hours of 2pm to 5pm. Guests are also encouraged to dress up in kid-friendly costumes.

To participate in these activities all children must have a wristband, which can be purchased at the Signal Hill Library, the Community Services Offices or the Youth Center. Wristbands must be paid for in cash.

For more information call Community Services Department at 562-989-7330 or click here to view the event flyer.