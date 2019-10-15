Local Nigerian community hosts charity soccer tournament in Long Beach

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The 2019 All Nigeria Soccer Tournament was held at Chittick field in Long Beach on Oct 12 and Oct 13 to honor Nigerian Independence Day–– which took place earlier this month on Oct. 1–– and raise money for charity.

Twenty teams from across the United States, consisting of Nigerian players, competed while spectators sat in the stands eating traditional African foods and listening to live music.

The participating Nigerian soccer teams hailed from Illinois, Texas, Maryland, Georgia, New York and California.

The event proceeds were donated to the nonprofit organization Africkicks, which collects and redistributes new and lightly used soccer shoes and other footwear to underprivileged people in African countries such as Niger and Nigeria.

According to Africkick’s website, its founder Oumarou Idrissa–– an immigrant from Niger, created the nonprofit organization to help meet the basic needs of underserved African communities as well as to enable impoverished children to participate in the sport of soccer.

Before the final match on Oct. 13 the Local Organizing Committee Chairman of the 2019 All Nigeria Soccer Tournament, Christian Ojogho, shared a quote by professional soccer player Lionel Messi with the crowd.

“If a football has taught me anything it is that you can overcome anything if, and only if, you love something enough,” read Messi’s quote.

The two teams who made it into the final were the Stores Inter FC team from College Park, Maryland and the Super Green FC Eagles Athletics team from Montgomery City, Maryland.

The 2019 All Nigeria Soccer Tournament organizers requested that the City of Long Beach create certificates of recognition for those who helped make the event possible, according to Isabel Arvea, chief of staff for the office of Vice Mayor Dee Andrews.

Ojogho presented one of the certificates to the musician Jerry Jetto and his band, Jerry Jetto Project, who provided live music for the event.

“From the bottom of my heart, I want to say thank you. It’s an honor to have you among us to provide us with your beautiful talent and music,” Ojogho said. “As you can see we have people from all over the states, they had a chance to listen to your music and everyone just whispers into my ear, ‘Man those guys can play!’ So thank you.”

Jetto thanked Ojogho and the crowd for the opportunity to share his music with them and spoke about the importance of supporting Nigerian culture and the Nigerian community.

“I need your support as my brothers, lets lift ourselves up, our culture, our music, our football, our soccer. Everything Nigerian–– let’s raise it up,” Jetto told the crowd.

The Jerry Jetto Project plays music from the genres of highlife, reggae and afrobeat. While the band usually performs as a six person ensemble, the size of the band can change according to the performance, and can reach up to 12 band members.

“We just want to maintain African culture to the fullest,” Barry Oba, manager of the Jerry Jetto Project, said.

Chief Larry Okoh, All Nigeria Soccer Tournament President, thanked Ojogho for all his hard work in planning and organizing the event.

“I want to tell you Chris, that being chairman of this tournament–– it’s not been easy. For the past year, we have been working together to make this happen, to have lights, to have radios, even for us to get this place, people don’t understand. To get this location did not just come easy. We came here several times working as a team. There were so many things that had to be in place for us to get this,” Okoh said.

Shola’s African Cuisine, owned by Shola Ajijedidun, was among the caterers present at the tournament and served African dishes such as meat pies, jollof rice and chin chin.

Shola’s African Cuisine caters local events, and Ajijedidun expressed enthusiasm over participating in an event that celebrates African culture.

“You meet different people–– it’s great,” Ajijedidun said.

Nigeria gained its independence from the British in 1960 and the occasion is celebrated by the Nigerian community on Oct. 1 each year.