Greenly Art Space in Signal Hill has received the California Arts Council’s Artists in Communities grant to host the first solo exhibition of the mixed- media artist Juan Gomez. Gomez's exhibition, titled "Running in Place", will hold its opening reception on Oct. 19 from 6pm to 9pm and will feature a collection of paintings and ink drawings.

Mexican-American artist to present first solo exhibition at Greenly Art Space in Signal Hill

The name “Running in Place” refers to the artist’s Mexican ancestors working to overcome challenges while remaining on their native land, as well as the repeated struggles Mexicans and Mexican Americans of different generations have had to face.

The exhibit will feature previous and new artwork by Gomez and is meant to address transformation in relation to artistic expression and the use of art to overcome hardships. Gomez will receive monthly guidance on curating this exhibit from Greenly Art Space founder and curator Kimberly Hocking.

Gomez also hopes to share his battles and personal progress concerning mental illness with the community through his exhibit.

Animal symbolism is common in Gomez’s work, with horses representing his family’s rural origins and possible social advancement and scorpions representing the dangers of leaving home.

Plans are in place for Gomez to give a talk about his artwork at Greenly Art Space and a local mental health clinic in the near future.