One person was killed, another wounded when argument in Long Beach leads to gunfire

An argument Tuesday led to a deadly shooting in Long Beach that left one person killed and another sustained minor injuries.

Officers responded about 3:45am to a report of shots fired in the 200 block of East 10th Street and arrived to find a man with gunshot wounds to his upper body, according to Shaunna Dandoy, public information officer with the Long Beach Police Department.

A second man, with minor injuries to his upper body, was also found, Dandoy said.

“Responding officers also located the adult male suspect inside the building,” she said.

Both victims were taken to a hospital. The shooting victim was in critical condition, according to Dandoy.

“The suspect was also transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries (to his) upper torso prior to being booked,” according to Dandoy, who said detectives believe the man fired a gun during an argument.

A firearm was recovered at the scene, she said.

Jennifer De Prez, public information officer with the LBPD, confirmed with the Signal Tribune Wednesday that the shooting victim had died.

“Due to the injuries sustained by one of the victims, our homicide detail will be taking over the investigation,” Dandoy said.