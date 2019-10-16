Man shot and killed inside illegal gambling site in Long Beach after argument turns violent, suspect arrested police say
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
A man was being held Wednesday without bail on suspicion of fatally shooting another man at an illegal gambling establishment in Long Beach, police said.
The shooting occurred about 3:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of East 10th Street.
Officers arrived to find the 54-year-old victim with gunshot wounds to his upper body. The Lakewood resident, whose name was withheld pending family notification, died at a hospital.
David Gonzalez, 23, of Norwalk was arrested at the scene and booked on suspicion of murder, police said.
“Homicide detectives believe Gonzalez was a customer engaged in illegal gambling when he brandished a firearm and shot the victim during a physical altercation inside the business,” according to a Long Beach Police Department statement. “Immediately after Gonzalez discharged his firearm, the other subjects inside the establishment intervened, which resulted in Gonzalez sustaining (minor) injuries.”
Comments that include libelous statements are subject to review from editors.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.