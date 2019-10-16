Man shot and killed inside illegal gambling site in Long Beach after argument turns violent, suspect arrested police say

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

A man was being held Wednesday without bail on suspicion of fatally shooting another man at an illegal gambling establishment in Long Beach, police said.

The shooting occurred about 3:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of East 10th Street.

Officers arrived to find the 54-year-old victim with gunshot wounds to his upper body. The Lakewood resident, whose name was withheld pending family notification, died at a hospital.

David Gonzalez, 23, of Norwalk was arrested at the scene and booked on suspicion of murder, police said.

“Homicide detectives believe Gonzalez was a customer engaged in illegal gambling when he brandished a firearm and shot the victim during a physical altercation inside the business,” according to a Long Beach Police Department statement. “Immediately after Gonzalez discharged his firearm, the other subjects inside the establishment intervened, which resulted in Gonzalez sustaining (minor) injuries.”