Long Beach man killed in car accident in Angeles National Forest

The county coroner’s office Wednesday identified a man killed when his Ford truck left the roadway on Angeles Forest Highway and traveled down a dirt embankment before crashing into a mountainside.

The crash on the westbound highway, west of Angeles Crest Highway, occurred at 8:15 p.m. on Oct. 4, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The motorist– identified by the coroner’s office as Kavin Alexander Arnold, 38, of Long Beach– was pronounced dead at the scene. Alcohol and drugs were not considered factors in the crash.

Investigators at the CHP’s Altadena Office urged anyone who saw the crash to call them at 626-296-8100.