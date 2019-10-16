SWAT, Vice raid on illegal gambling establishment in Long Beach nets 11 arrests

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Long Beach Police Department (LBPD) released a statement Wednesday announcing that a search warrant for what police believe was an illegal gambling establishment in the 2300 block of Pacific Avenue resulted in 11 arrests and the seizure of gambling machines and firearms.

At approximately 3:30am Wednesday, Vice detectives–– with the help of SWAT units– served the search warrant of the establishment.

“Detectives were first made aware of this location earlier this year and, through their investigation, were able to determine the location to be housing illegal gambling activity,” the police statement read.

Three illegal gambling machines, four firearms, ammunition, narcotics and approximately $5,000 in cash were confiscated, police said. Two stolen vehicles were also recovered at the location, according to the statement.

The LBPD listed the following names and bail information of 11 suspects that were taken into custody as a result of the raid:

• Channy Teng, a 38-year-old resident of Torrance booked on an outstanding warrant and is being held on $20,000 bail

• Oscar Vasquez, a 27-year-old resident of Long Beach booked on an outstanding warrant and is behind held without bail

• Monserret Lopez, a 37-year-old resident of Southgate booked on an outstanding warrant and is being held without bail

• Yvette Smith, a 35-year-old resident of San Pedro booked on an outstanding warrant and possession of a controlled substance and is being held without bail

• Sokhom Nget, a 38-year-old resident of Artesia booked on an outstanding warrant and is being held without bail

• Michael Johnson, a 28-year-old resident of Carson booked on unlawful possession of ammunition and is being held on $35,000 bail

• Christian Yap, a 38-year-old resident of Carson booked on illegal possession of a firearm and is being held on $35,000 bail

• Christopher Metz, a 38-year-old resident of Long Beach booked on an outstanding warrant and is being held on $50,000 bail

• Anthony Newman, a 34-year-old resident of Long Beach booked on four outstanding warrants and is being held on $125,000 bail

• Danielle Leigh, a 51-year-old resident of Lakewood booked on an outstanding warrant and is being held on $1,500 bail

• Thomas Rodriguez, a 46-year-old resident of Lomita booked on possession of a controlled substance for sale and is being held on $30,000 bail

Earlier this week, a man was shot and killed during an argument at an apparent illegal gambling site in the 200 block of East 10th Street.

“In response to recent reports of illegal gambling activity taking place within the City, the Long Beach Police Department will be combining efforts with other City partners to reduce locations with illegal activity, especially targeting those where illegal gambling is taking place,” police said.