Man charged with killing ex-college football player in Long Beach

A Lynwood man was charged Wednesday with the murder of a former Long Beach City College football player who was killed outside a fast-food restaurant last fall.

Edward Jacobs, 30, is accused of killing Guy Eugene Alford III, 20, of Hawthorne, who was shot about 12:15am Sept. 26, 2018, in the drive-thru of a Jack-in-the-Box near 52nd Street and Atlantic Boulevard in Long Beach.

Jacobs, who is also facing one count of possession of a firearm by a felon, was arrested last Friday by Long Beach police in connection with the killing.

Surveillance video from a nearby location showed Alford’s blue Chevrolet Impala in the restaurant’s drive-thru lane when a second vehicle pulled up behind and three suspects got out, one of whom then went to the

driver’s side and appeared to open fire. Alford then slumped to the side as four passengers exited his car and the three suspects got back into their vehicle, which left the area.

Alford apparently got out of the car in the parking lot, then collapsed and died.

“Based on their investigation, detectives believe Jacobs approached Alford with the intent of committing a robbery, which ultimately resulted in Alford being shot by Jacobs,” according to a police statement.

Jacobs was being held on $2 million bail, with arraignment set for this afternoon at the Long Beach courthouse.

The LBCC football program mourned the Inglewood native’s death on its Twitter feed in a posting that read: “A very sad day for our Viking family. Senseless violence. `May the choirs of Angels come to greet you Guy!’ Great team player but a better person! #StopThisNonSense Prayers go out to his family

and friends from his LBCC family.”

The team’s defensive backs coach, Darnell Lacy, wrote on his page, “Tired of the cowards! This dude didn’t deserve this.”

Former LBCC defensive backs coach James Wheeler, who coached Alford for two years, said in a Twitter post: “This was honestly a good, good kid and this one really hurts.”

Alford’s family and friends held a vigil for him a day after the shooting.