Motorist arrested following fatal hit-and-run in Long Beach

A motorist allegedly responsible for the hit-and-run death of a pedestrian in Long Beach was in custody today, police reported.

Ethen Hazelton, 23, of Long Beach was booked on suspicion of felony hit-and-run, with bail set at $50,000, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

Police allege Hazelton was behind the wheel of a 1998 Honda Civic that struck a man who was walking across Magnolia Avenue at Cowles Street in an unmarked crosswalk about 8:40 p.m. Thursday.

The driver was located a short time later in the 500 block of Magnolia Avenue and taken into custody, police said.

The victim died at a hospital. The 59-year-old Long Beach resident’s name was withheld, pending notification of his relatives.