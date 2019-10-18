LGBTQ+ community to hold picnic at Houghton Park in Long Beach

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The third annual LGBTQ+ Coming Out Community Picnic will be held at the south end of Houghton Park in Long Beach on Saturday, Oct. 26 from 11am to 3pm, according to a press release by The LGBTQ Center Long Beach.

This is a free and family friendly event meant to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community with food, live music, face painting, crafts and resource tables, according to a press release by The LGBTQ Center Long Beach.

The picnic is being co-sponsored by 9th District Councilmember Rex Richardson, Free Mom Hugs, Gay For Good, International Imperial Court of Long Beach, The LGBTQ Center Long Beach, Long Beach Lesbian and Gay Pride, PFLAG Long Beach, PREPA Long Beach, Qhmer and South Coast Chorale, according to a press release by The LGBTQ Center Long Beach.

For more information contact the LGBTQ+ Center of Long Beach by calling 562-434-4455 or by emailing [email protected]