Port of Long Beach requests community feedback in determining grant endowments

The Port of Long Beach will elicit opinions from the community at two public workshops this month to help determine which local causes should receive funding through its Community Grants Program, according to a Friday press release.

Potential grant applicants and local residents are encouraged to attend the workshops, which will be held on Oct. 26 from 10am to 11am at the Michelle Obama Library and on Nov. 7 from 6pm to 7pm, at Admiral Kidd Park Community Center, according to the port press release.

The Port of Long Beach’s Community Grants Program began in 2016 and is expected to continue yearly for a period between 12 and 15 years, the port said. Since 2016, the port has spent $7.9 million in supporting nonprofit organizations through the Community Grants Program in an effort to reduce the impact of the port on the surrounding community. By the time of the program’s completion, the port will have spent $46.4 million on it, according to the press release.

For more information, email [email protected]