Authorities release name of man shot and killed in Long Beach illegal-gambling establishment

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The coroner’s office on Oct. 20 released the name of a man killed when he was shot during an argument at an illegal-gambling establishment last week in Long Beach.

He was Marvey Alfaituli, 54, coroner’s Lt. Nani Cholakians said. Long Beach police said Alfaituli was a Lakewood resident.

Two others were wounded in the gunfire, including suspect David Gonzalez, 23, of Norwalk.

Officers responded at 3:45 a.m. Oct. 15 to a report of shots fired in the 200 block of East 10th Street and arrived to find a man with gunshot wounds to his upper body, according to Shaunna Dandoy, public information officer with the Long Beach Police Department (LBPD).

A second man, with minor injuries to his upper body, was also found, Dandoy said.

“Responding officers also located the adult male suspect inside the building,” she said.

Both victims were taken to a hospital where the victim now identified as Alfaituli was pronounced dead.

“The suspect was also transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries (to his) upper torso prior to being booked,” according to Dandoy, who said detectives believe the man fired a gun during an argument.

A firearm was recovered at the scene, she said.

“Homicide detectives believe Gonzalez was a customer engaged in illegal gambling when he brandished a firearm and shot the victim during a physical altercation inside the business,” according to a LBPD statement. “Immediately after Gonzalez discharged his firearm, the other subjects inside the establishment intervened, which resulted in Gonzalez sustaining [minor] injuries.”