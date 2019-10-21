Long Beach police investigating fatal crash on Ocean Boulevard

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

A passenger in a car that crashed in Long Beach over the weekend died Monday at a hospital, police reported.

The solo vehicle crash occurred about 3:35 a.m. Sunday on Ocean Boulevard near the Long Beach (710) Freeway. According to police, the fatally injured man was riding in a 2019 Infiniti Q50S driven by a 35-year-old man, who was also taken to a hospital with injuries of unspecified severity.

“The preliminary investigation revealed the Infiniti Q50S was traveling […] at a high rate of speed when the driver of the vehicle lost control and struck a tree,” according to a police statement. “The impact of the collision caused the vehicle to split in half, and the passenger was ejected from the vehicle.”

The passenger, whose name was withheld pending notification of his relatives, died of his injuries about 12:25 this morning, according to the Long Beach Police Department, which did not release the driver’s name.

Anyone with information on the crash was urged to call detectives at 562-570-7355.