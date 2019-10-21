Burst water pipe near Alamitos Bay leaves large sinkhole in the street, 40 homes without water

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

A burst 12-inch water main under Spinnaker Bay Drive left a large sinkhole in its wake and about 40 homes without water services Sunday.

Long Beach Water Department Public Information Officer Kaylee Weatherly said that crews are working to patch the sinkhole and have water services operational again by 9pm Monday.

She added that water was restored Sunday night, but crews found a leak due to unexpected pressure from the burst. The cause of the bursting pipe is unknown as of press time.

“We usually do an investigation after the repairs are made and [we] can go back and look into it a little bit more,” Weatherly said.

No injuries were reported as a result of the burst water main, but Long Beach Police Department did assist with traffic control as a result of the sinkhole, according to LBPD Public Information Officer Shaunna Dandoy.