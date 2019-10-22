Long Beach- based CSU Chancellor Timothy White announces plans to retire

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

California State University Chancellor Timothy White, who has spearheaded efforts to bolster graduation rates in the 23-campus system, announced Tuesday he will retire next year.

White, 70, has led the Long Beach-based CSU system since 2012.

“The CSU is deeply woven into the fabric of California, having created opportunities for so many people who now play critical roles in our economic, social and political life,” White said in a statement released by

the university. “It has been my great honor to work with our state’s elected leaders, our Board of Trustees and our campus, faculty, staff and student leaders to reinvest in our university to expand access and improve academic outcomes for the future.”

A search for his replacement will begin immediately, with the goal of finding a replacement by the end of the current academic year, when White plans to step down, according to the CSU.

White’s announcement comes one month after University of California President Janet Napolitano announced her plans to retire on Aug. 1, 2020. White’s departure means the two public university systems will both be searching for a new leader over the coming months.

According to the CSU, graduation rates have risen to an all-time high during White’s tenure, while state funding for the system has increased from $2.3 billion to $3.6 billion, and enrollment rose from 436,000 to more than 480,000.

“Chancellor White has helped guide the CSU through a period of restoration and ensured that the state’s renewed investment in the university is repaid by creating opportunity for more students and preparing more

graduates for California’s workforce to help power our economy,” CSU Board of Trustees Chairman Adam Day said in a statement. “The board is grateful for his service and looks forward to working closely with Chancellor White in this final year to continue our current achievements and build for the future.”

According to the CSU, Day plans to appoint a special trustees committee to lead the search for a replacement. The panel will conduct a “listening tour” in November and December, holding meetings across the state to receive input on the selection process.