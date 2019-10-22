Grand Marshals announced for 23rd Annual Veterans Day Parade

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

As the 23rd Annual Veterans Day Parade approaches, the City of Long Beach and 9th District Councilmember Rex Richardson have announced the Grand Marshals for the celebration.

“I am excited to announce that we are honoring individuals who are not only servant leaders in our greater Long Beach Community, but have also served our country admirably,” Richardson said in a press release. “Long Beach has a long and storied history of supporting our military and veterans dating back to World War II. This parade and celebration continue that legacy.”

In a statement released on Tuesday Richardson, who sponsors the event, announced that the marshals for the event will include Brenda Threatt, the Assistant Director of Veterans Services at El Camino College and a major with the 224th Sustainment Battalion, Long Beach, California State Guard.

She will be joined by California Senator Tom Umberg, who served as a colonel in Korea, with NATO forces in Italy, and as a paratrooper with the Army Special Operation Command, and Brigadier General Robin Umberg, who has received numerous awards over her 35 years of service.

The group will be rounded out by Reverand Leon Wood, who served in the United States Army in the 1st and 7th Division during the Korean War.

The 2019 Veterans Day Celebration will take place on Saturday, Nov. 9 from 10am to 1pm. The parade will begin at Houghton Park and go down Atlantic Avenue to the Michelle Obama Neighborhood Library on South Street.

A community fair will also be held on Atlantic Avenue between The Michelle Obama Library and 60th Street that will include live music, food, a beer garden, vendors and a Kid’s Zone. Atlantic Avenue will be closed for the duration of the event.

Applications to participate are still available and are due on Oct. 25. For vendor information, contact 9th District Council Office at (562) 570-6137 or email [email protected]