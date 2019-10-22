Long Beach Police Department announces new deputy chief

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Long Beach Police Department (LBPD) announced Tuesday that Commander Michael A. Lewis has been appointed to the position of deputy chief.

LPBD Police Chief Robert Luna made the announcement in a statement released on Tuesday.

“Mike’s dedication and strong leadership skills make him an outstanding addition to the department’s executive management team,” Luna said in the statement. “His previous assignments combined with his ongoing community engagement and outreach efforts, promote our department’s core values, and he will continue to make a positive impact at all levels within our department.”

A 26-year veteran of the LBPD, Lewis has served in four different patrol divisions.

Lewis served in the Air Force before beginning his career as a police officer in 1993. Since then, he has served in all four patrol divisions. Lewis was promoted to sergeant in 2003, lieutenant in 2007 and commander in 2016, police said.

Lewis also holds a Master of Science Degree in Emergency Services Administration and a Bachelor or Science Degree in Criminal Justice from Cal State Long Beach. He is also a graduate of the FBI National Academy, police said.

“I am truly honored to have been selected to serve as Deputy Chief,” Lewis was quoted in the statement. “I look forward to leading the Patrol Bureau and working with our many outstanding employees with a community engagement focus. I am also eager to carry on strengthening our partnerships with other City departments and community members as we continue to build on our current successes.”