Suspect, second person dead at officer-involved shooting at Bottoms Up Tavern

[Editor’s note: This is an ongoing story, check back for more updates.]

An armed man who opened fire inside a bar in Long Beach and was later confronted by police was found dead inside the building this morning, but it was unclear if the suspect died from an officer’s bullet or took his own life.

An officer was flagged down by a resident in the 1700 block of East Artesia Boulevard, west of Cherry Avenue, at about 12:20 a.m. and was told a person armed with a gun had fired shots inside the business, according to the Long Beach Police Department (LBPD).

The officer went to the bar and encountered the suspect and an officer-involved shooting occurred, police said.

Multiple broadcast reports identified the business as the Bottoms Up Tavern.

After a Long Beach police SWAT team secured the building, officers entered and found two people, including a man believed to be the suspect, dead inside, police said. The gender of the second victim was unknown.

A third shooting victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to the upper body, police said.

The names of the victims and suspect were not disclosed.

No officers were injured.

Police were working to determine if a second person with a gun was involved in the incident, spokeswoman Shaunna Dandoy said.

“There was evidence to lead detectives to believe there may have been an additional shooter,” Dandoy told reporters. “The investigation is ongoing to determine who that individual was and what their involvement was.”