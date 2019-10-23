Authorities ID New York man killed in speeding car crash in Long Beach
Authorities Wednesday identified a passenger who was killed in a high-speed solo-vehicle crash in Long Beach.
The crash occurred about 3:35 a.m. Sunday on Ocean Boulevard near the Long Beach (710) Freeway, according to the Long Beach Police Department.
John Lakkas, 42, of Oyster Bay, New York, died Monday at a hospital, according to the coroner’s office.
According to police, Lakkas was riding in a 2019 Infiniti Q50S driven by a 35-year-old man, who was also taken to a hospital with injuries of unspecified severity.
“The preliminary investigation revealed the Infiniti Q50S was traveling … at a high rate of speed when the driver of the vehicle lost control and struck a tree,” according to a police statement. “The impact of the collision caused the vehicle to split in half, and the passenger was ejected from the vehicle.”
