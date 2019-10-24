Sentencing due for Long Beach man who robbed girlfriend’s bank

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

A Long Beach man who helped his girlfriend stage a robbery at the bank where she worked faces a possible prison term when sentenced today.

Chandler Leniu, 22, pleaded guilty in May in Los Angeles to a federal conspiracy charge that could put him behind bars for up to five years.

Nearly $53,000 was stolen from Opus Bank in Torrance on Oct. 2, 2017.

Leniu’s girlfriend, Marlene Wickham, 23, also of Long Beach — who worked as a teller at the bank — pleaded guilty and was sentenced in June to probation. She was also ordered by U.S. District Judge Fernando M. Olguin to pay a share of $20,000 in restitution to the bank.

Prosecutors said that $32,470 has been recovered and returned.

According to his plea agreement, Leniu will also be liable for a share of the $20,000 restitution.

Leniu admitted that he passed a note to Wickham at her teller station demanding money and then fled with the cash. It was later determined that the teller was actually Leniu’s girlfriend.