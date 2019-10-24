Serving Bixby Knolls, California Heights, Los Cerritos, Wrigley and Signal Hill
In+this+2018+file+photo%2C+patients+Shakira+Osborne+%28left%29+and+Kelly+Perez+Catellanos+%28right%29+play+with+arts+and+crafts%2C+with+assistance+from+Michaels+staff+members+Casey+Noel+Davis+%28far+left%29+and+Hannah+Davis+%28far+right%29%2C+at+the+first+%E2%80%9CDream+Halloween%E2%80%9D+event+at+Miller+Children%E2%80%99s+%26+Women%E2%80%99s+Hospital+Long+Beach+Oct.+22.
Back to Article
Back to Article

MemorialCare Miller Children’s Hospital and Helpful Honda to bring Halloween festivities for kids who can’t eat sweets

In this 2018 file photo, patients Shakira Osborne (left) and Kelly Perez Catellanos (right) play with arts and crafts, with assistance from Michaels staff members Casey Noel Davis (far left) and Hannah Davis (far right), at the first “Dream Halloween” event at Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach Oct. 22.

In this 2018 file photo, patients Shakira Osborne (left) and Kelly Perez Catellanos (right) play with arts and crafts, with assistance from Michaels staff members Casey Noel Davis (far left) and Hannah Davis (far right), at the first “Dream Halloween” event at Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach Oct. 22.

Photo by Lissette Mendoza | Signal Tribune

In this 2018 file photo, patients Shakira Osborne (left) and Kelly Perez Catellanos (right) play with arts and crafts, with assistance from Michaels staff members Casey Noel Davis (far left) and Hannah Davis (far right), at the first “Dream Halloween” event at Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach Oct. 22.

Photo by Lissette Mendoza | Signal Tribune

Photo by Lissette Mendoza | Signal Tribune

In this 2018 file photo, patients Shakira Osborne (left) and Kelly Perez Catellanos (right) play with arts and crafts, with assistance from Michaels staff members Casey Noel Davis (far left) and Hannah Davis (far right), at the first “Dream Halloween” event at Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach Oct. 22.

MemorialCare Miller Children’s Hospital and Helpful Honda to bring Halloween festivities for kids who can’t eat sweets

Staff Reports, Signal Tribune

October 24, 2019

Halloween for those that can’t eat candy may not find much joy in the holiday, but MemorialCare Miller Children’s Hospital and Helpful Honda are hosting a Halloween Fall Festival on Oct. 26 to bring spooky festivities to children with diabetes and endocrine disorders.

“Halloween can be a difficult holiday for young patients with diabetes and their families,” the hospital stated in a press release. “While friends and schoolmates celebrate with candy filled parties and trick-or-treating, it can be tough for parents to find Halloween options that align with their children’s dietary restrictions and they can often feel left out of the festivities.”

The event will be candy-free and instead offer free toys and gifts for the trick-or-treaters.

The Helpful Honda team will also guide children through pumpkin decorating and other arts and crafts.

The event will run from 2:30pm to 3:30pm and will be hosted at Miller Children’s & Women’s Houssels Forum located at 2801 Atlantic Ave.

Attendees can call Krystal McEachern at (562) 480-8629 upon arrival.

Leave a Comment

Comments that include libelous statements are subject to review from editors.

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




The Signal Tribune newspaper • Copyright 2019 • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNOLog in