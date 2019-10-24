MemorialCare Miller Children’s Hospital and Helpful Honda to bring Halloween festivities for kids who can’t eat sweets

Halloween for those that can’t eat candy may not find much joy in the holiday, but MemorialCare Miller Children’s Hospital and Helpful Honda are hosting a Halloween Fall Festival on Oct. 26 to bring spooky festivities to children with diabetes and endocrine disorders.

“Halloween can be a difficult holiday for young patients with diabetes and their families,” the hospital stated in a press release. “While friends and schoolmates celebrate with candy filled parties and trick-or-treating, it can be tough for parents to find Halloween options that align with their children’s dietary restrictions and they can often feel left out of the festivities.”

The event will be candy-free and instead offer free toys and gifts for the trick-or-treaters.

The Helpful Honda team will also guide children through pumpkin decorating and other arts and crafts.

The event will run from 2:30pm to 3:30pm and will be hosted at Miller Children’s & Women’s Houssels Forum located at 2801 Atlantic Ave.

Attendees can call Krystal McEachern at (562) 480-8629 upon arrival.