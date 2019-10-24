Latinx and low-income STEM students just got a $3 million grant to further their education, Long Beach City College says

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Long Beach City College (LBCC) received a $3 million federal Title V grant from the U.S. Department of Education to improve student success and equitable student outcomes for Latinx and low-income students in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) fields, the school announced in a press release Thursday.

The grant will be used to fund the school’s Developing Engaging STEM Through Innovative New Opportunities, or DESTINO–– an acronym that means destination in Spanish.

“Because we are a nationally recognized Hispanic serving institution, this grant will greatly help significantly assist our Latinx and low-income students improve in the area of STEM,” Malauulu stated in the press release. “’Destino’ is Spanish for destination. LBCC is determined to ensure that our students’ ultimate destino is success!”

According to LBCC Superintendent-President Dr. Reagan Romali, LBCC is comprised of 56% students who identify as Latinx or Hispanic. Although the grant money will help all STEM majors, Romali added that it will truly benefit those Latinx students who are “traditionally underrepresented in STEM fields.”

The grant will be distributed to the school over the next five years, the press release stated.