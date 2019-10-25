Long Beach Multi-Service Center celebrates 20 years of homeless outreach and support

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

A crowd of over 100 people gathered on Oct. 24 to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Long Beach Multi-Service Center (MSC), which offers programs and services to help the homeless population in the city.

The event kicked off with music from the Cabrillo High School drumline, tours of the MSC and remarks from Mayor Robert Garcia, Acting City Manager Tom Modica, Director of Health and Human Services Kelly Colopy, and Homeless Services Officer Shannon Parker.

“Since opening in 1999, the Multi-Service Center has been an important resource for some of our city’s most vulnerable residents,” Garcia stated in a City press release. “The MSC is critical in coordinating homeless services in Long Beach, which is absolutely key in building trust and connecting people to housing resources.”

Aside from offering one-stop-shop solutions for homeless individuals, the MSC serves as a hub for the Interdepartmental Team. Composed of members from the police department, fire department and public works, the Interdepartmental Team meets daily with individuals living in the streets to get a better understanding of what services they could use.

“Our goal is to make sure every unhoused person gets the services they need while maintaining their dignity,” Colopy said in the press release. “The Multi-Service Center, with its client-centered approach, helps everyone who walks through the door, without judgment.”