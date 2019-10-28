Queen Mary announces Christmas event set to return late November

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Queen Mary Christmas is returning Nov. 29, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020 on select dates.

This holiday event will have an outdoor Christmas Village–– inspired by the North Pole–– live holiday entertainment, drinks, treats, gingerbread and stocking decorating.

Attendees can also ice skate across the True North Ice Rink circling the 26-foot Christmas tree adjacent to the iconic Queen Mary.

Aboard the ship, guests can find Mrs. Claus reading stories to little ones and Saint Nick hosting meet-and-greets in his Captain’s Quarters, amongst strolling performers and more.

“Last year’s inaugural Queen Mary Christmas offered guests a new on-ship experience inspired by the vintage spirit of the Queen Mary’s glory days at sea,” Amy Berner, director of Entertainment Events at the Queen Mary, said. “This season’s return will offer an expanded outdoor holiday village, with new attractions and activations, creating more diverse offerings for guests.”

General Admission is $22 for children and $29 for adults.

Admission includes Queen Mary Christmas event entry and ship access, meet-and-greets with Santa Claus, storytime with Mrs. Claus, special screening of The Polar Express in the 4D theater and rides on a carousel, QM Express Train and a giant rocking horse.

Add-on tickets are available for ice skating, gingerbread house decorating and stocking decorating.

• Stocking Decorating: $11

• Ice Skating (includes skates): $15

• Ice Skating Aid Rental: $10

• Gingerbread House Decorating: $16

The Queen Mary is located at 1126 Queens Hwy. On-site parking is $20 per vehicle.