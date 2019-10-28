Local Latino association announces 4th annual Dia de los Muertos celebration returns with two-day event

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Puente Latino Association, which provides arts and culture programs for community members, has announced the return of its 4th annual Dia de los Muertos celebration.

The family event, hosted in partnership with the Michelle Obama Library, will take place over two days on Friday, Nov. 1 and Saturday, Nov. 2.

A press release from the organization stated that, “the goal of the event is to connect the diverse population of Long Beach through a cultural and educational social event to promote understanding, foster meaningful social interaction and community cohesion.”

The first day will feature a procession that will be a part of First Fridays in Bixby Knolls. The procession will start at 7pm in front of the Expo Arts Center located at 4321 Atlantic Ave. Visitors are encouraged to bring photos of loved ones or an item for the community ofrenda.

The event will continue on Saturday at the Michelle Obama Library on 5870 Atlantic Ave. from noon to 5pm. Visitors will be able to experience an interactive cultural experience with art, entertainment and activities for all ages.

For more information contact Hilda Gaytan at [email protected] or (562) 208-8171.